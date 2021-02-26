Local health departments, systems all ask for patience as new groups are vaccine eligible

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A collaboratively-issued statement from eight local health departments and systems had one simple message: ‘Be patient’.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced there will be new groups eligible for the vaccine starting March 1.
The newly eligible groups are:
- Those employed in education and childcare
- People in Medicaid long-term care programs
- Some public-facing essential workers
- Non-frontline health care personnel
- Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings
The joint statement asking citizens to be patient was made by:
- Brown County Public Health
- Oneida Nation Health Department
- City of De Pere Health Department
- Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare
- Bellin Health
- Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospitals
- Door County Medical Center
- Holy Family Memorial
The statement says that even though those who are now eligible for the vaccine do not mean there is availability to immediately give out vaccines to those who are newly eligible.
“While we do not have the ability to solve the vaccine supply issue, we can confidently state that eventually there will be enough supply to vaccinate anyone who wants it,” read part of the statement.
Continuing to wear a mask when around others and social distancing was asked in the statement as well.