Local health departments, systems all ask for patience as new groups are vaccine eligible

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A collaboratively-issued statement from eight local health departments and systems had one simple message: ‘Be patient’.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced there will be new groups eligible for the vaccine starting March 1.

The newly eligible groups are:

Those employed in education and childcare

People in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers

Non-frontline health care personnel

Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings

The joint statement asking citizens to be patient was made by:

Brown County Public Health

Oneida Nation Health Department

City of De Pere Health Department

Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare

Bellin Health

Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospitals

Door County Medical Center

Holy Family Memorial

The statement says that even though those who are now eligible for the vaccine do not mean there is availability to immediately give out vaccines to those who are newly eligible.

“While we do not have the ability to solve the vaccine supply issue, we can confidently state that eventually there will be enough supply to vaccinate anyone who wants it,” read part of the statement.

Continuing to wear a mask when around others and social distancing was asked in the statement as well.