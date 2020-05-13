Local hospitals urge patients not to delay emergency heart care

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Health systems nationwide are urging people to seek medical care if they experience signs of a heart attack or stroke.

“Our teams are ready to provide lifesaving interventions for patients,” said Simone Fearon, M.D., Medical Director and Physician Leader with ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care. “That does not change as we are responding to COVID-19. We do not want people to delay heart care over fears of the virus.”

Multiple reports across the nation have cited a significant reduction in admissions for heart attacks during the pandemic.

Many experts link the decline in the volume of heart attack and stroke patients to the fear people may have of coming into a hospital at this time.

“There are early indicators that patients are not seeking care due to fear of becoming infected with COVID-19 while seeking medical care,” she said. “We want people to know ThedaCare is taking necessary precautions to keep patients and team members safe in all areas of care.”

Changes to ensure safety include screeners who will greet you at the door upon arriving at the hospital.

Once there, you will be asked for a temperature check and to wear a mask – for your safety and the safety of others.

Physicians expected a surge in heart attacks during the pandemic and Dr. Fearon says people with heart attack or stroke symptoms could be hurting rather than helping themselves by delaying emergency care during this pandemic.