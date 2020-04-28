Local milk brand, Kemps donates 250,000 Giving Cows to food banks across Wisconsin

CEDARBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A local milk brand, Kemps, is donating 250,000 Shelf-Stable Giving Cows to Wisconsin food banks struggling with milk shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kemps says the specially-designed, shelf-stable milks will be delivered to food banks across Wisconsin as well as in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.

The dairy organization also reports having partnered with Festival Skogens to jointly help Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is receiving around 36,000 Giving Cow packs for the local community.

Kemps says the Giving Cow Packages are single-serve-8 ounce packs of pasteurized milk that have a shelf life of up to 12 months. Giving Cow milk packages are said to be specifically designed for food pantries and kids backpack programs to fight hunger and will not be sold in stores.

Rachel Kyllo, a spokesperson for Kemps said, “Knowing that so many children are missing out on milk due to school closures, we knew that we had to help provide a solution.”

Kyllo continued, “Our shelf-stable Giving Cow packs are a great way to help kids get nutrient-rich milk, which is a childhood essential.”

For more information about Kemps’ “Giving Cow” campaign visit, kemps.com/the-giving-cowproject/.

