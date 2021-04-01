Local reaction to tossed State mask mandate

DE PERE, Wis.(WFRV)- On Thursday mixed reactions along with some disappointment after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate. The High Court also blocked him from issuing new ones.

In a 4-3 decision, the Court said that the current law only gives Evers the power to invoke an Emergency Order for 60-days. Evers argued that he was responding to the evolving crisis known as the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday Gov. Evers reacted to the Court’s decision while at an event in Appleton. “The ruling of the Supreme Court is obviously a big disappointment,” said Evers. He also said that everyone who was at the event was wearing a mask and had good reason to. There will be no challenge to the Court’s decision, according to the Governor’s office.

Local 5’s Eric Richards spoke with locals on how they feel about the latest in the battle over face coverings. Reactions were mixed, with more in favor of wearing a mask even when it is not mandated. “I would usually wear a mask when I would go visit friends and stuff,” said Alyssa Derbin of Green Bay. Derbin also said that if someone doesn’t want to wear a mask, then they shouldn’t wear one. “It’s up to them, but I’m going to take precautions,” said Derbin.

Bryan Jaimes, who is a student from Appleton says that he did not really pay too much attention at the start of the pandemic, but over the last year he has masked up. “I really didn’t follow it at first but now that people are being more ignorant about it, how the sickness is, everyone should wear a mask,” said Jaimes. Meanwhile, his friend, Jesus Diaz of Grand Chute said that he had forgotten his mask during the conversation, but he usually does wear it everywhere. “I’m all for it to be honest. I think it’s a good thing. I feel like it really has helped stop the spread honestly,” said Diaz.

Two women in De Pere who did not want to be identified told Local 5 that they believe that it’s time for everyone to move on from mask mandates and they feel like it should be someone’s individual choice on wearing them. They said that as local business owners, they don’t feel the need to wear them and are skeptical of the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic, as more people get vaccinated against the virus.