Local School Districts getting ready for summer school

SUAMICO, Wis.(WFRV)- Mid-April is the time of year that school districts start to plan for summer sessions. Unified School District of De Pere has already wrapped up their summer school registration and have a high number of students participating. “We’ve had a tremendous turnout from our De Pere population and most classes are filled to the brim with students,” said Ivy Jeskie, Assistant Principal and Summer School Coordinator.

Because of increased enrollment, De Pere’s District is offering a new program. “We have a new program called Summer Books and Numbers, which will run out of three of our locations. It will be available at Legion Park, Optimus Park, and Dickinson School Courtyard,” said Jeskie. The set up is described as a “drop-in” where students will be able to select books they would like to read.

Across town, registration for the Howard-Suamico summer program will begin on Tuesday April 20th and end on Wednesday April 21st. The summer program of today, is much different from years past where the curriculum was more remedial. There is a wide range of electives to choose from. “Summer school has become more of an enrichment opportunity. We offer lots of different classes for our kids in all types of different subject matters and areas,” said Ryan Welnetz Principal and Summer School Coordinator.

Last year, both De Pere and Howard-Suamico offered virtual only option summer sessions which saw less participation. “Most families were happy that we had the virtual option. For those who participated, I would say they felt very lucky to have had the opportunity to have their kids in the program,” said Welnetz. This year students will have the opportunity to return to the classroom for in person interaction, but there is a virtual option if preferred.

For more information on the Howard-Suamico summer school program click here. Information for Unified School District of De Pere’s summer school program can be found here. Each District will observe their current COVID-19 protocols in place.