Local Scouts organize online fundraiser to support food pantries

FOX CITIES, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Each spring the Boy Scouts of America Bay Lakes Council holds their annual “Scouting for Food” drive to support local food pantries.

This year, the National BSA has postponed the event until fall as a result of COVID-19, and unfortu-nately, the timing of this postponement couldn’t be worse for local food pantries.

In an attempt to still supply assistance, Appleton’s Troop 73 helped organize what they’ve coined as a “Community Good Turn to Fight Hunger.”

Instead of a door-to-door food drive, 73’s scouts designed a grassroots, social-media-based fundraising campaign to benefit St. Joseph’s Food Program in Menasha.

This online “Community Good Turn” will run from Wednesday, April 15 through Thursday, April 30.

The public is encouraged to watch for social media posts from local scouting units and to share them for greater impact.

To find a list of food pantries within BSA Bay-Lakes Council including donation links visit: https://baylakesbsa.org/sff/