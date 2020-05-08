Local singer performs for Kimberly senior home residents

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many senior homes have stopped allowing visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak – leading to a lot of loneliness.

To spread some joy, local singer Anastasia Lee put on a musical performance for residents at Hallmark Place Senior Home in Kimberly on Thursday.

With social distancing in mind, Lee stood outside with her sound system. Residents were allowed to listen from their open windows and balconies.

“It makes me feel pretty happy because I know, during the whole quarantine thing, my mental health has been a struggle,” Lee told WFRV Local 5. “Because social isolation is a big issue and its especially a big issue for seniors, so to get out here and perform for them, it’s pretty fun.”

Lee will graduate from St. Norbert College at its postponed graduation in August.

