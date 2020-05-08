Local singer performs for Kimberly senior home residents

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many senior homes have stopped allowing visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak – leading to a lot of loneliness.
To spread some joy, local singer Anastasia Lee put on a musical performance for residents at Hallmark Place Senior Home in Kimberly on Thursday.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
With social distancing in mind, Lee stood outside with her sound system. Residents were allowed to listen from their open windows and balconies.
“It makes me feel pretty happy because I know, during the whole quarantine thing, my mental health has been a struggle,” Lee told WFRV Local 5. “Because social isolation is a big issue and its especially a big issue for seniors, so to get out here and perform for them, it’s pretty fun.”
Lee will graduate from St. Norbert College at its postponed graduation in August.