Lowest reported single-day COVID cases in nearly a month, zero new deaths

MONDAY 5/3/2021 1:53 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 599,576 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,839 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,600 (1.4%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 8,765 (1.5%) yesterday.

A total of 3,456,450 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 2,843 test results available today, 12.28% were positive. DHS says 2,856,874 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 707 known cases of B.1.1.7, 28 cases of B.1.351, 394 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, and 30 cases of the P.1 variant.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 599,576 599,227 (+349) Active cases 8,600 (1.4%) 8,765 (1.5%) Recovered cases 583,871 (97.4%) 583,357 (97.4%) Negative tests 2,856,874 2,854,380 (+2,494) Ever hospitalized 29,441 (4.9%) 29,412 (+29) COVID-19 deaths 6,839 (1.1%) 6,839 (-0) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 351 patients. Of those, 112 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 31.5% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of May 2, DHS is reporting a total of 4,248,455 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 4,479,776 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, April 28, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, Brown County is the only one reporting a growing trajectory.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

There are no counties reporting a shrinking high case activity level.

Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity levels are Kewaunee, Menominee, and Shawano County.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.