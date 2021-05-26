GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Luxemburg-Casco graduates 156 in an outdoor ceremony

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Graduation is a right of passage for seniors so after a tumultuous year the Luxemburg-Casco School District made sure to give their graduates the ceremony they deserved.

Dana Chervenka, a graduating senior said, “It was very exciting, after all the challenges we’ve been through this year it was very exciting to have a ceremony with an unlimited audience.”

Other seniors said they were happy to finally get out from behind the screen.

Joel Ledvina said, “It was way better. It beat all the virtual stuff we’ve been doing.”

Luxemburg- Casco graduated 156 seniors who preserved through unprecedented times and graduated in a pandemic.

“A lot of mixed emotions, leaving behind a lot of best friends, but happy,” said Chervenka.

Friends and family were also pleased to see the graduation happen in person this year after a long year of virtual events.

Michelle Charles said, “It was very exciting, it was truly an amazing opportunity for these kids.”

Over 80% of this graduating class will be perusing higher education in some form but every student has a bright future ahead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dreams into reality: Harry Boyce

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer