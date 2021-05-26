Luxemburg-Casco graduates 156 in an outdoor ceremony

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Graduation is a right of passage for seniors so after a tumultuous year the Luxemburg-Casco School District made sure to give their graduates the ceremony they deserved.

Dana Chervenka, a graduating senior said, “It was very exciting, after all the challenges we’ve been through this year it was very exciting to have a ceremony with an unlimited audience.”

Other seniors said they were happy to finally get out from behind the screen.

Joel Ledvina said, “It was way better. It beat all the virtual stuff we’ve been doing.”

Luxemburg- Casco graduated 156 seniors who preserved through unprecedented times and graduated in a pandemic.

“A lot of mixed emotions, leaving behind a lot of best friends, but happy,” said Chervenka.

Friends and family were also pleased to see the graduation happen in person this year after a long year of virtual events.

Michelle Charles said, “It was very exciting, it was truly an amazing opportunity for these kids.”

Over 80% of this graduating class will be perusing higher education in some form but every student has a bright future ahead.