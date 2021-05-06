Luxemburg-Casco School District removes COVID-19 restrictions to mixed responses

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Luxemburg-Casco School District will return to pre-Covid rules after Wednesday night’s board meeting.

In an email obtained by Local Five Superintendent Glenn Schlender said, “This means that any staff or student who has been quarantined because of being a close contact may return to school tomorrow. Any student or staff member who has a fever or has been vomiting can return after 24 hours of no fever and/or vomiting.”

The Kewaunee County Public Health Department released a statement encouraging continued social distancing, masking and quarantining.

Cindy Kinnard, Health Officer and Health Director for the Kewaunee County Public Health Department said, “The decision to return to pre-COVID-19 restrictions made by the Luxemburg-Casco School Board on a 4 to 3 vote was an unfortunate decision.”

Reactions among parents Local Five spoke to were mixed, some said off camera they were not concerned with the decision while others were worried for their child’s safety.

Nathan Gilson said, “If you don’t have Covid restrictions in the school people’s comfort level changes. Their guard gets let down and now you can run into a situation where Covid is allowed to spread not only through the school but through the community.”

Local Five reached out to the Superintendent, High School Principal and all seven board members and did not hear back.