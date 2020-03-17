Macy’s temporarily closing all stores nationwide due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – Macy’s has announced it will temporarily close all stores nationwide by the end of the day Tuesday, March 17, in response to the widespread coronavirus outbreak.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
According to Macy’s Inc., this includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores. Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.
“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”
Customers can continue to visit all three Macy’s Inc. brands online at their respective websites: Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury as well as through its mobile apps.
There is no word yet on when the stores will reopen. Other stores, including Bath & Body Works, Dollar General, Walmart, Festival, and Target, have also announced changes to their operations during the coronavirus outbreak.
For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:
- Local 5 Coronavirus Coverage
- THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin
- Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms
- Local business owners, are you still open during the coronavirus outbreak?
LATEST STORIES
- Peregrine falcons return to WPS, We Energies locations
- Wisconsin State Patrol prepared to transport coronavirus test kits, samples
- Packers Hall of Fame Induction Banquet postponed until August
- Slow no-wake order issued for Wolf River downstream from New London
- Hortonville man arrested for fleeing police, possession of meth, OWI after vehicle pursuit in Fox Valley