Closings
Macy’s temporarily closing all stores nationwide due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Macy’s has announced it will temporarily close all stores nationwide by the end of the day Tuesday, March 17, in response to the widespread coronavirus outbreak.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to Macy’s Inc., this includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores. Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

Customers can continue to visit all three Macy’s Inc. brands online at their respective websites: Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury as well as through its mobile apps.

There is no word yet on when the stores will reopen. Other stores, including Bath & Body Works,  Dollar GeneralWalmartFestival, and Target, have also announced changes to their operations during the coronavirus outbreak.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

