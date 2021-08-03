Madison, Dane County to require employees to be vaccinated

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Moderna plans to expand the size of its study in younger children to better detect rare side effects. The company said Monday, July 26, 2021 it is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration to enroll more patients in its study of the vaccine in children under 12 years old and younger. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — City and county employees in Madison and Dane County will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

City and county leaders announced the move Tuesday and cited the spread of the coronavirus delta variant around the country. Employees who can’t prove vaccination will have to be tested weekly.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that city and county employees and all visitors will also have to wear masks inside city and county buildings.

Coronavirus cases in the city and county have gone up 111% in recent weeks, but hospitalizations and deaths have stayed stable.

Dane County’s vaccination rate of nearly 70 percent is highest in the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training Camp Report: Defense holds in two minute, Love up and down

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road

Booyah's rally falls short against Madison, 3-2.

Quinn Finley represents Green Bay in Team USA