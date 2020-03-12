THE LATEST: Which Wisconsin events have been postponed, changed due to coronavirus?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – As the situation regarding the coronavirus continues to evolve, many businesses, organizations, and major athletics events across Northeast Wisconsin have been postponed or changes have been made. This information will be updated as additional information is provided.

Area schools postpone events, change teaching methods due to coronavirus concerns Area schools are postponing events and changing the way students are taught due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.

Appleton’s Alliance Church cancels services The Appleton Alliance Church (AAC) has canceled all services on Sunday, March 15.

Big Ten Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament The Big Ten Conference has announced the cancellation of the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 12.

Diocese of Green Bay announces dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass for the rest of March Masses will be celebrated across the 16 counties of the diocese, but the obligation to attend Sunday Mass will be lifted.

Green Bay Blizzard games postponed due to coronavirus According to the IFL, parent league of the Green Bay Blizzard, the organization has postponed its games.

Lambeau Field, Titletown public operations suspended for two weeks due to coronavirus The Green Bay Packers closing businesses to the public for two weeks out of an abundance of caution to help minimize the spread of the pandemic, COVID-19.

UPDATE: Lawrence University suspends in-person classes, cancels events due to coronavirus Lawrence University has moved to cancel all in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

Marian University extends spring break and suspends all on-ground courses The University is advising all students living on campus to return home.

Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship, upcoming Tour events canceled A future date for the Masters has not been announced.

MLB delays Opening Day at least two weeks, cancels Spring Training games Major League Baseball has decided to delay 2020 Opening Day by at least two weeks. All Spring Training games are canceled as of 4 p.m. on Thursday due to “the coronavirus pandemic.”

NCAA cancels men’s, women’s basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus The NCAA canceled all of its spring championships in every sport, which includes hockey, baseball, and lacrosse.

New London St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to coronavirus While the parade has been canceled, the switching of the signs and Hooligan Day will occur.

NHL pauses 2019-20 season due to coronavirus concerns The NHL made the decision on March 12, just a day after the NBA made a similar decision.

Resch Center events, including Cher and Reba concerts, rescheduled due to coronavirus A few national tours slated to make stops in Green Bay have been rescheduled.

St. Norbert is closing for a week after their spring break, but their clinic will remain open. “We are preparing our staff, assuring them that they have the equipment necessary to do some rule-out tests before going ahead and triaging the need for additional testing for Covid-19,” says Chrystal Woller with St. Norbert health services.

Storm Spotter Training Classes canceled due to coronavirus All Storm Spotter classes in NE Wisconsin have been canceled due to the current health situation. Stay tuned for updates!

UW-Green Bay will close it’s doors to students and faculty March 23-28 Students are having mixed reviews about their schooling being moved online.

UW-Oshkosh asking students to return home, will use alternative method to deliver course material Classes at UW-Oshkosh will not occur in classrooms for an undetermined amount of time. All UW-Oshkosh-sponsored trips, events, and athletic events have also been postponed.

Walt Disney World closing amid coronavirus pandemic Walt Disney World Resort including theme parks will temporarily ban guests beginning March 15 and lasting through the end of the month

WIAA cancels all remaining State Girls Basketball Tournament games, boys sectional and State Tournament games The WIAA has canceled the State Basketball Tournaments.

WPS Farm Show canceled due to coronavirus The 60th Annual WPS Farm Show, set for March 31 through April 2, has been canceled due to COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

