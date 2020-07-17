LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Majority of parents say students shouldn’t be required to wear face masks in Manitowoc School District survey

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Results recovered in a recent survey done by the Manitowoc School District show around 70% of parents would not self-select their child to transition from a face-to-face learning style to a distance learning model in the upcoming school year.

The Manitowoc School District shared the results of its recent survey conducted on 1791 parents and 474 staff members regarding views on different aspects and methods of learning for students as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

In the survey, around 40% of parents noted they would feel very comfortable with their child resuming face-to-face instruction with less than 20% of staff reciprocating that same comfort level.

About 50% of parents and staff were reported to feeling somewhat comfortable with a hybrid method of instruction with the majority of staff and parents saying they would not be comfortable at all with a distance learning approach.

In the survey, it showcased parents and staff having different views on mask requirements.

Over 50% of parents said staff and students should not be required to wear masks while learning in contrast with over 60% of staff members saying all staff and students should in fact be required to wear face coverings.

The survey also relayed that parent’s priorities currently focus on their children’s academic progress and safety whereas staff member’s top two concerns are the enforcement of staff and/or students not following implemented health and safety protocols and potential unknown factors regarding their job duties.

More details on the Manitowoc School District’s survey results can be found in the slideshow below.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin

Booyah rally late against Woodchucks

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt