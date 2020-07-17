Majority of parents say students shouldn’t be required to wear face masks in Manitowoc School District survey

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Results recovered in a recent survey done by the Manitowoc School District show around 70% of parents would not self-select their child to transition from a face-to-face learning style to a distance learning model in the upcoming school year.

The Manitowoc School District shared the results of its recent survey conducted on 1791 parents and 474 staff members regarding views on different aspects and methods of learning for students as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

In the survey, around 40% of parents noted they would feel very comfortable with their child resuming face-to-face instruction with less than 20% of staff reciprocating that same comfort level.

About 50% of parents and staff were reported to feeling somewhat comfortable with a hybrid method of instruction with the majority of staff and parents saying they would not be comfortable at all with a distance learning approach.

In the survey, it showcased parents and staff having different views on mask requirements.

Over 50% of parents said staff and students should not be required to wear masks while learning in contrast with over 60% of staff members saying all staff and students should in fact be required to wear face coverings.

The survey also relayed that parent’s priorities currently focus on their children’s academic progress and safety whereas staff member’s top two concerns are the enforcement of staff and/or students not following implemented health and safety protocols and potential unknown factors regarding their job duties.

More details on the Manitowoc School District’s survey results can be found in the slideshow below.

