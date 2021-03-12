Manitowoc assisted living center opening its doors for visitations

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Shady Lane Assisted Living and Rehab center is opening its doors for visitors based on new guidance released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Shady Lane says its doors will be re-opening with the announcement on the exact date of closing the campus in 2020.

Visitors for all residents, both vaccinated and unvaccinated are welcome to the campus at all times, says Shady Lane. Staff will screen and educate visitors, but visitors will be allowed regardless if they are vaccinated or not.

The re-opening is effective immediately.

There are certain circumstances where the facility would have to restict visitts including:

When a resident is either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 and is in isolation precautions

When a resident is symptomatic for COVID-19 and is in isolation precautions

When the facility identifies a new outbreak of COVID-19

Facemasks will still be required at all times during visits and physical distancing will still be in place.

Shady Lane also announced that all residents will be allowed to have home/community visits regardless of vaccination status.

Changes to the protocols may happen, as Shady Lane mentions that these protocols are a starting point.