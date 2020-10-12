LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc cancels holiday parade due to COVID-19

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The 32nd annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade in Manitowoc has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Mayor Justin Nickels made the announcement Monday, citing the public health concerns surrounding the virus and the daily increasing positive cases in Manitowoc County.

“The Lakeshore Holiday Parade Committee and I had to take into consideration many factors when
making a decision like this; the safety of the public is first and foremost, but there are also parade
participants who put a fair amount of money and time into their entries, so to cancel this last-minute – it wouldn’t be a good position to put them in logistically or financially.”

According to Nickels, there have also been fewer registrations and lower volunteer numbers.

Earlier this month, Downtown Green Bay, Inc. announced its decision to cancel the Green Bay Holiday Parade this year due to COVID-19.

