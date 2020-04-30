1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc cancels Memorial Day Parade

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc has canceled its Memorial Day Parade, adding to a growing list of events affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to Mayor Justin Nickels, “After several discussions, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Memorial Day parade scheduled for Monday, May 25th, 2020.”

Mayor Nickels says officials spoke with a few veterans groups who agreed that this was the best course of action. Some high school bands and multiple parade participants had already informed the city that they would not participate.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

While the parade is cancelled, Mayor Nickels says he will be joined by a few others for a Memorial Day ceremony via social media and radio broadcast.

“We plan on recognizing the importance of Memorial Day during our 4th of July festivities,” Mayor Nickels said Thursday.

The City of Appleton announced altered plans for its Memorial Day and Flag Day events over the weekend. Manitowoc’s Metro Jam 2020 and the Kewaunee County Fair have also been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"