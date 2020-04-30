Manitowoc cancels Memorial Day Parade

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc has canceled its Memorial Day Parade, adding to a growing list of events affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mayor Justin Nickels, “After several discussions, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Memorial Day parade scheduled for Monday, May 25th, 2020.”

Mayor Nickels says officials spoke with a few veterans groups who agreed that this was the best course of action. Some high school bands and multiple parade participants had already informed the city that they would not participate.

While the parade is cancelled, Mayor Nickels says he will be joined by a few others for a Memorial Day ceremony via social media and radio broadcast.

“We plan on recognizing the importance of Memorial Day during our 4th of July festivities,” Mayor Nickels said Thursday.

The City of Appleton announced altered plans for its Memorial Day and Flag Day events over the weekend. Manitowoc’s Metro Jam 2020 and the Kewaunee County Fair have also been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

