Manitowoc County Aurora employee shares illustrations of healthcare workers as superheroes

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer in the public safety department at Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County has shared drawing illustrating healthcare workers as superheroes.

Advocate Aurora shared the illustrations of National Superhero Day on Tuesday, April 28.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Ours wear scrubs. Today on #NationalSuperheroDay, they wear both,” Advocate Aurora said in a release.

The man behind the drawings, Matthew Lange, says, “I wanted to put something together for the care team to offer some levity to today’s social landscape. Each of the illustrations depicts the contributions various departments provide to health care, not just now in this fight against COVID-19, but on a daily basis. I couldn’t do one for every department of course, so I focused on a few, at the same time intentionally including some medically non-direct specialties. The specialties portrayed in these illustrations are Imaging/Radiology, Facilities/Maintenance, Environmental Services/Housekeeping, Respiratory Health/Resp. Therapy and Medical.”

Photo courtesy Advocate Aurora

Photo courtesy Advocate Aurora

Photo courtesy Advocate Aurora

Photo courtesy Advocate Aurora

Photo courtesy Advocate Aurora

Aurora locations in Green Bay and across Wisconsin were recently able to celebrate the discharge of coronavirus patients.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak