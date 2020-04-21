Manitowoc County campgrounds to reopen under new county health order

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A previous order closing Manitowoc County campgrounds has been rescinded, according to the Manitowoc County Health.

According to a Monday release, campgrounds will be allowed to open under Governor Tony Evers’ extended Safer at Home order. Despite this, campers and campgrounds must follow the social distancing rules as outlined in the order.

According to Manitowoc County Health Officer Mary Halada, campers may not congregate in common areas. Campsites are limited to individuals who normally live together as part of a single household or living unit.

Campgrounds must adhere to Gov. Evers’ orders regarding bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and pharmacies. They must also ensure social distancing in lobbies and are highly encouraged to frequently clean and sanitize bathrooms and other commons areas. All swimming pools, hot tubs, and exercise facilities must be closed.

Fond du Lac County issued a similar order last week.

According to Manitowoc County officials, campers should use caution because while campgrounds can open, there remains a risk that individuals may travel into the area from locations with a much higher infection rate and spread infection in campgrounds, grocery stores, or gas stations.

Individuals are encouraged to continue staying home and only go out for essential reasons, such as going to essential jobs or shopping for essential supplies and medications, until the end of the Governor’s order on May 26th.

As of Monday, April 20, Manitowoc County has seven confirmed cases of the virus.

