Manitowoc County extends Safer at Home provisions in response to Supreme Court ruling

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – In response to the Supreme Court ruling on May 13 regarding the revocation of the Safer at Home Order, Manitowoc County Public Health Officer, Mary Halada, has issued a local public health order extending the provisions outlined in the Safer at Home order through 11:59 p.m. on May 20.

This includes the provisions of Emergency Orders 28, 34, and 36.

County officials say this action will allow local businesses to make preparations now to open safely on May 21st, by following the guidelines outlined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

The Health Department says it will be educating businesses over the next week about the best practices for safely re-opening. These practices generally include mechanisms to allow for social distancing and frequent disinfecting of surfaces as well as other measures outlined on the WEDC website.

“We want to ensure our local businesses can open and the residents of Manitowoc County can

enjoy their freedoms,” said Manitowoc County Executive, Bob Ziegelbauer. “We also want

businesses to open safely by educating them and allowing them to take voluntary steps to keep

our residents safe going forward.”

“It is up to every resident in the county to remain diligent in preventing the spread of the virus so

that we don’t see a sharp increase of cases in the future,” said Mary Halada, Public Health

Officer.

