Manitowoc County Health Department to host free drive-thru flu clinic

Coronavirus

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Health Department will be hosting a free drive-thru flu clinic at the Manitowoc County Expo on October 27.

The health department says the drive-thru flu clinic will be free of charge and will have no insurance restrictions.

The clinic will be available for residents who are 6 months through 18 years of age. Those who are ages 2 years old and up are required to wear face coverings during the event.

Health officials say residents will not need to make an appointment but supplies are limited and the event will run on a first-come-first-served basis.

Residents who are sick, in quarantine, or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are being asked to stay home and schedule their flu shot with their healthcare provider.

For additional information on how to navigate through the event, click here.

