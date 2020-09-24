Manitowoc County Schools new campaign aimed at reminding everyone safety measures are in place

MANITOWOC, Wis.(WFRV)- All schools in Manitowoc have signed on for a new health campaign, aimed at reminding everyone of the “three Ws.” Those are, Watch your distancing, Wash your hands, and Wear masks.

In a press release, Manitowoc County says, schools will continue to follow our district protocols on these three key safety measures for the foreseeable future, and follow the statewide mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors to our buildings. Research shows that properly wearing a facial covering significantly reduces the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

Positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout Manitowoc County, up from a countywide total of 100 cases on July 1 to 910 cases on Sept. 22. “It’s not part of what we’ve been doing for much of our careers. When we look at schools and public places, we are used to coming and going freely,” said Mark Holzman, Superintendent of Manitowoc Public Schools. Holzman says that we must change our way of thinking if we want to get a handle on the COVID-19 virus.

For more information on daily Manitowoc County data, please see the Manitowoc County website, http://bit.ly/ManitowocCo-Covid This website provides daily updates of new cases broken down by zip code within the county. This new campaign does include private schools within the county as well.