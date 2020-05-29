Manitowoc Mini Golf Course to open June 1 with tee time sign up

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc says mini golf will be opening on June 1 with a tee time sign up, officials say.

Mini Golf will open at 10 a.m. on Monday. A link with tee time availability can be found on the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center website page and the Parks and Recreation and Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center Facebook pages.

Reservations will be taken up to one week in advance, officials say. If you do not reserve a tee time, staff will do their best to get you on the green in a safe and timely manner.

“The City is taking sanitary precautions to ensure the safety of our patrons,” the city said in a release. “Staff will ensure that clubs, balls, and pencils will be sanitized between each golfer.”

There will be fifteen to thirty minutes between each group depending on what the group size is. Groups must be of ten or fewer people and officials are encouraging citizens to only golf with those they are self-isolating with.

To reserve a tee time prior to June 1st please call the Recreation Department at 920-686-3060 from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday – Friday. To reserve a tee time on or after June 1st please call the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center at 920-686-3590 from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm Monday – Sunday.

Tee Time open availability can also be viewed here.

