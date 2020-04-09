Live Now
Manitowoc: Orion Energy Systems employees making masks to help community during coronavirus pandemic

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Orion Energy Systems in Manitowoc announced on Wednesday that its company has started making face masks to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to Orion Energy Systems, while they continue to manufacture lighting they are also having employees take some time out of their say to make masks from donated fabric.

The company says they currently have four employees making the masks in four stations set up in their manufacturing warehouse but hope to increase these efforts soon.

The energy company notes they will be donating their masks on Friday.

Orion Energy Systems Manager of Human Resources, Nancy Mcphail says, “They’re here, they’re willing to put this effort into this as well and it kind of lifts up everybody’s spirits to know that they can do something.”

