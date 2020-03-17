Manitowoc Public Library offering curbside pickup during temporary closure

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Public Library is offering the community a chance to continue checking out books and other items despite the temporary library closure due to coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Public Library, they will offer curbside pickup during the closure on a week-by-week basis.

For the week of March 16-20, curbside pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Manitowoc Public Library says these times are for this week only and updates will be made as necessary moving forward.

The library is asking for requests to be made during curbside pickup hours by calling the service desk at 920-686-3010. Individuals picking up items must also call upon arrival and supply a name and a description of their car.

The Manitowoc Public Library says there are a few limits to curbside pickup: no equipment holds or checkouts, no returns – all items must be placed in the drive-up drop slot, and no payments made over the phone.

To pick up materials, the library says to pull up to the parking lot sliding doors and to please refrain from using the curbside pickup if you are feeling unwell.

For continuing information on curbside pickup from the Manitowoc Public Library, visit their Facebook page.

