LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc Public School District teachers, staff get COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc Public School District (MPSD) teachers and staff will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as early as Thursday, March 4.

According to the MPSD, a partnership with Holy Family Memorial in Manitowoc is partnering with the school district to get shots in arms.

Two vaccination clinics will be hosted for MPSD staff for ten hours on Thursday, March 4, and eight hours on Saturday, March 6.

“We are very excited that we are able to get staff vaccinated before they return to full in-person instruction. We hope that will help ease concerns that any staff have about welcoming more students back to our schools and classrooms at the same time,” says MPSD Superintendent Mark Holzman.

Manitowoc School District says social distancing will still be exercised as much as possible. Students and staff will still be required to wear masks, except when eating lunch or outside.

The staff is getting vaccinated as students are set to return to five-day-a-week in-person learning starting on March 8.

Around 85 MPSD employees, primarily nurses and other those who met the 1A standards have already been vaccinated, according to MPSD. MPSD also estimates that over 400 employees will have at least one dose by March 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown boys ready for first state trip

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week