MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Students, staff and visitors will no longer have to wear a mask in Manitowoc Public School District building starting at the end of the Feb. 18 school day.

According to the Manitowoc Public School District, effective at the end of the school day on Feb. 18 face coverings will be optional for visitors, students, staff and families. A decline in COVID-19 cases along with lower student and staff absences played a role in the decision.

The school district delayed plans back in early Jan. to lift the requirement, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Our focus has been to keep our schools open for in-person instruction this school year, and we believe face coverings have helped accomplish that goal while other districts have had to temporarily close schools or move to virtual learning,” Superintendent Mark Holzman said.

Face coverings will continue to be required on buses because of the federal mandate for public transportation. That mandate is in effect until March. 18.

More information can be found on the Manitowoc Public School District’s website.