LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Manitowoc School Board approves a limited amount of students for in-person learning

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Manitowoc School Board approved Phase One of the school administration’s plan to return students to in-person learning during the Tuesday night board meeting.

This phase only allows for students with “Individualized Education Programs” or IEP’s and other case by case students back in the building for in person instruction.

“Virtual learning is awful. I have to sit with him the whole time or he won’t even sit there for any of it,” said Kristen Kappelman, a parent of a first-grader with special needs.

She is frusterated and said her son is missing out on the important services he needs.

“He gets occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech plus a special needs teacher. So he’s missing the one on one for them to guide his hand to do something a certain way,” said Kappelman, “And i don’t know myself if I’m helping or hindering him by helping him at home.”

Other parents are concerned that their kids are missing out on the social aspects as well as the hands on learning elements.

Ashley Camacho, a mother of four students in the district said, “They no longer have those friendships to be able to go and talk with to every single day.”

As previously reported on Local Five, Manitowoc School Board President Dave Nickels is in favor of returning students to the classroom.

The board is planning on discussing the other phases of the plan to return in person learning at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere girls hold off Xavier, FVL & Kimberly boys earn conference wins

Bay Port girls earn first win against FRCC rival Pulaski

High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback

High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener