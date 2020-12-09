Manitowoc School Board approves a limited amount of students for in-person learning

The Manitowoc School Board approved Phase One of the school administration’s plan to return students to in-person learning during the Tuesday night board meeting.

This phase only allows for students with “Individualized Education Programs” or IEP’s and other case by case students back in the building for in person instruction.

“Virtual learning is awful. I have to sit with him the whole time or he won’t even sit there for any of it,” said Kristen Kappelman, a parent of a first-grader with special needs.

She is frusterated and said her son is missing out on the important services he needs.

“He gets occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech plus a special needs teacher. So he’s missing the one on one for them to guide his hand to do something a certain way,” said Kappelman, “And i don’t know myself if I’m helping or hindering him by helping him at home.”

Other parents are concerned that their kids are missing out on the social aspects as well as the hands on learning elements.

Ashley Camacho, a mother of four students in the district said, “They no longer have those friendships to be able to go and talk with to every single day.”

As previously reported on Local Five, Manitowoc School Board President Dave Nickels is in favor of returning students to the classroom.

The board is planning on discussing the other phases of the plan to return in person learning at a later date.