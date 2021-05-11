Manitowoc School Board votes to keep COVID-19 protocols in place until June 12th

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc School Board heard from a few concerned citizens regarding the current COVID-19 protocols in the district.

Those that spoke asked the board to remove the mask mandate and instead give parents the choice to send their child to school with or without a mask.

Reaction on social media was mixed, where some said they were pleased to have their kids in school at all.

One concerned parent told Local Five he previously sent research to the board and presented it to them during the meeting in support of removing the mask mandate.

“I want the school to return to choice, to either wear masks to school or not wear masks in school, or if they’re not comfortable with that they can still do the remote learning,” said Tim Reis.

Dave Nickels, the Manitowoc School Board President said, “I think that taking the action after the school is ended is a good time for us. We can revisit where were at where the Covid situation is at and how we should react to it at that time.”

The board decided to keep the mask mandate in effect until June 12th as to not disrupt the current school year.