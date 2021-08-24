Manitowoc School is now requiring face masks for the upcoming school year

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, August 24 the Manitowoc Public School District has revised its masking policies for the upcoming school year.

As more and more cases of COVID-19 are surging throughout the state, and country, the School District has changed its requirements that all students and staff must wear a face covering.

According to the official statement released by the School District, the decision came following statistics showing community COVID-19 cases were higher than they were this time last year. The School’s Super Intendent Mark Holzman understands people’s frustration with this decision, but that he believes this is the safest option. Saying, “we are wearing masks indoors to help keep our students and staff safe.”

For the upcoming school year, Manitowoc Public School District is offering two learning models. Sources explain that grades 4K-12 can either have full in-person learning at MPSD schools or through virtual education via McKinley Academy virtual charter school.

In the past few weeks School Districts like Green Bay Area Public School District, and Appleton Public School District, changed their masking policies requiring students and staff to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status.

Just today, the CDC had recorded a record high for deaths across the state of Wisconsin from COVID-19, numbers we had not seen since February of last year.

Local Five has a collaborative list of local School Districts and their current masking policies which is constantly updated and new information is made public.