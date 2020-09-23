Manitowoc schools release statement in response to spike in COVID-19 cases

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Schools in Manitowoc County have released a joint statement in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, officials say their schools “are using mitigation measures that include the ‘three Ws’ – Watch your distancing, Wash hands and Wear masks.”

“Manitowoc County schools will continue to follow our district protocols on these three key safety measures for the foreseeable future, and follow the statewide mask mandate for all students, staff, and visitors to our buildings. Research shows that properly wearing a facial covering significantly reduces the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19,” the statement reads.

School officials say they’ve met with the Manitowoc County Health Department nurses jointly for the past three months to share ideas, plans, and procedures to support students and staff.

The release goes on to say that positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Manitowoc County, up from a countywide total of 100 cases on July 1 to 910 on Sept. 22.

“As educators, we join all county residents in wanting our communities to return to ‘normal’ as quickly as possible. We want to bring all students and staff back to our school buildings full time to learn in-person, and to resume sports, concerts, festivals, and other large events and gatherings. To get there, we need everyone’s support. We all can help slow the spread by wearing masks, increasing hand-washing, and social distancing when we are out in public. Thank you for all you have done already and for your continued support of your students’ education amid this pandemic – we appreciate your partnership,” the release says.

Multiple schools in Northeast Wisconsin will transition to virtual learning this week.

All schools within the Oshkosh Area School District will transition to virtual learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Hilbert School District notified parents that Hilbert High School will transition to virtual learning for just over a week in response to staffing limitations caused by COVID-19.

A West De Pere elementary school is transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday “due to an increase in absences due to COVID-19.”

The Menasha Joint School District has announced their schools will move to virtual learning by the end of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Last week, the Kewaunee School District announced it would move to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 21, and running through Friday, Oct. 2 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. School officials say the district will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5 “pending school and community metrics.”