Manitowoc Senior Center begins phased reopening

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Senior Center will begin a phased opening starting at the end of June, according to the city.

Officials say the plan has been developed that follows recommendations for safely reopening a facility with a high risk population.

Beginning June 22, the Senior Center will open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until July 2. On July 6, the facility will open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Foot-care and Homestead Tax appointments will be scheduled first-come, first-served. Officials say there will be no organized gatherings, classes, or social groups during this time. Puzzle, book, and DVD check out for members will resume.

The Main Enterance at the Senior Center will be the only open entrance.

From July 20 through July 31, specific groups, classes, and activities will be scheduled to resume with restricted attendee limits.

The city says safety precautions will be updated as the coronavirus pandemic evolves.

Members and other facility visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice frequent hand washing. Those who are exhibiting symptoms of any illness are asked to stay home.

