Manitowoc to host July 4th parade and fireworks, other related events canceled

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Manitowoc will still host its Independence Day parade and fireworks show on July 4, according to Mayor Justin Nickels, but other events for that day have been canceled.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, Nickels says the parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will have an expanded route this year to encourage social distancing for viewers. No candy or pamphlets will be allowed to be distributed from parade entries. Anyone interested in having a float in the Independence Day parade are asked to visit the city’s website.

The fireworks show hosted by Festival Foods will take place at dusk from the south pier. Nickels says families are encouraged to consider watching from a different location this year to allow for social distancing.

“Many cities are cancelling their shows in fear that people won’t adhere to social distancing,” Nickels said in the post. “Let’s prove that we can still host some of these events safely! There are a plethora of areas along the lakeshore to view the fireworks safely this year.”

Other events associated with the Fourth on Shore have already been canceled, according to Nickels. That includes the Yacht Club party, the Salmon Derby, and Subfest. There will not be any bands during the day or games for kids.

“We feel we can safely hold a parade and fireworks show, these other events have close proximities to others and that’s why they cancelled,” says Nickels. “The city does not host the July 3rd celebrations. However, as of now, the city is not disallowing private special events in July.”

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

