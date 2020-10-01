Marcus closes 17 theaters it had reopened amid coronavirus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters across Wisconsin in mid-March.

Appleton’s Valley Grand Cinema was one of the first six Marcus Theatre locations to reopen this summer.

The Milwaukee-based Marcus began reopening many of its theaters in August, after test runs at a handful of theaters in June.

Theaters Marcus has closed again include those in Appleton, Green Bay, Delafield, and Menomonee Falls.

