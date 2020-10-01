Marcus closes 17 theaters it had reopened amid coronavirus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.
The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters across Wisconsin in mid-March.
Appleton’s Valley Grand Cinema was one of the first six Marcus Theatre locations to reopen this summer.
The Milwaukee-based Marcus began reopening many of its theaters in August, after test runs at a handful of theaters in June.
Theaters Marcus has closed again include those in Appleton, Green Bay, Delafield, and Menomonee Falls.
