Marcus closes 17 theaters it had reopened amid coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters across Wisconsin in mid-March.

Appleton’s Valley Grand Cinema was one of the first six Marcus Theatre locations to reopen this summer.

The Milwaukee-based Marcus began reopening many of its theaters in August, after test runs at a handful of theaters in June.

Theaters Marcus has closed again include those in Appleton, Green Bay, Delafield, and Menomonee Falls.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns