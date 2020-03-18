1  of  58
Marcus Theatres temporarily closing doors due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – Marcus Theatres screens will go dark until further notice, according to a release from the company. The Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres says they believe temporarily closing is the right thing to do based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Going to the movies is a communal experience…that’s part of what makes it magical. It’s also at the heart of why we need to turn off the projectors for a temporary intermission, in alignment with the latest direction from the preeminent national health care experts who urged Americans to avoid crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Marcus Theatre says those who have purchased tickets for upcoming showings can expect refunds.

  • Those who made cash payments are asked to go back to their Marcus Theatre location when it reopens for a refund or contact guest services to obtain a Marcus eGift Card.
  • If you purchased tickets with a noncash payment, such as a debit, credit, or gift card, Marcus Theatres says payments will be automatically refunded within 21 days.
  • Marcus Theatres says those who used loyalty reward dollars will be refunded within seven days.
  • Fandango will refund customers who purchased tickets through them.
  • Anyone who used a pass or voucher to purchase tickets should contact Marcus Theatres’ customer service by emailing: AskMarcusTheatres@MarcusTheatres.com

Marcus Theatres says they will pause the expiration of rewards and points in the Magical Movie Rewards program.

There is no word yet on when Marcus Theatres will reopen.

