Marinette County and National Guard join forces to offer free coronavirus testing

Nurse Carlos Davila takes a sample from a police officer at a Health Department drive-thru checkpoint where molecular tests that detect the new coronavirus are being processed, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced on Thursday the cancellation of all contracts awarded to people and companies whose names have been publicized as part of a local and federal investigation into the intended purchase of new coronavirus testing kits. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County Health and Human Services have joined forces with the National Guard to provide free COVID-19 testing for all Wisconsin residents.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

On May 8, Marinette County health officials announced that with the assistance from the National Guard, residents can take part in a drive-through style coronavirus nasal swab test from Tuesday, May 12 through May 14.

Health officials state that anyone with at least one of the following symptoms will qualify for testing. Symptoms include fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills, or muscle aches.

National Guard members are reported to be enacting the tests and will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) including gowns, masks, and gloves.

Authorities say the test will be located at the Marinette County Highway Shop, County Highway W, in the Village of Crivitz from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Health officials say residents do not need to make an appointment prior to testing but will be asked to provide a current address, identify the county of residence, a phone number, and answer screening questions.

Health officials would like participants to remain in their vehicles while they wait to be tested and inform the public that no restroom facilities will be available onsite.

After being tested, health officials advise all participants to return directly home and self-isolate until they receive their results. The test results will be known within 48 hours of the samples being submitted. Officials note that all participants will receive their results by phone.

For more information visit the Marinette County website by clicking here.

