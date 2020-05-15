Marinette County offers guidelines, won’t issue any orders following state Supreme Court decision

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County Public Health officials say they are not issuing any orders to direct how businesses and organizations operate following the State Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order.

“The decision to not issue orders was made after a great deal of research and careful consideration,” said Molly Bonjean, Marinette County Public Health Officer.

Marinette County Public Health is urging businesses and residents to follow a number of best practices to stay healthy and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Officials say businesses should adopt appropriate safety guidelines to protect their customers and staff. Businesses are encouraged to refer to Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for best practices, which include:

Provide proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to staff. A mask is encouraged by all staff.

Offer handwashing or hand sanitizing to both staff and patrons.

Sanitize frequently touched surfaces (ex: pens, phones, carts, door handles, pin pads, etc.) between each user.

Remove any items that cannot be sanitized.

Consider assigning staff to clean and disinfect areas of the work place regularly.

Post signage on the front door letting patrons know about changes to your policies and instructing them to stay away if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Place markers on the floor to indicate social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Clean and sanitize public restroom facilities every two hours.

“Marinette County residents and visitors should continue to practice physical distancing and good personal hygiene as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” health officials add.

Officials outlined a review of precautions that residents should take to protect themselves, their families, and the community:

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face.

Keep 6 feet of distance from others.

Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. If you develop symptoms, stay home and call your health care provider to see how you can get tested.

Stay home if you are sick.

Follow quarantine and isolation guidelines if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if you are a close contact or household contact of someone with COVID-19.

Wear a mask when you have to go out to public places.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Do not hold large gatherings.

Do not visit long term care facilities.

Avoid unnecessary travel and if you must travel, complete 14-day quarantine after your return.

Stay home if you are at high risk for complications from the virus and/or if you are concerned about catching the virus.

“Our community has done a good job social distancing,” said Bonjean. “Now is a crucial time for everyone to continue doing their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Marinette County Public Health says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and will notify the public of any updates.

Counties like Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, Waushara, and Calumet have issued orders outlining reopening guidelines following the State Supreme Court’s decision against Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order. Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago are among a group of counties issuing orders to extend Safer at Home provisions within their communities.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5