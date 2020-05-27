1  of  2
Marinette non-profit receives grant to help community

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A non-profit organization in Marinette has received a much-needed grant from a Northwoods bank.

Saint Joseph Conference – Marinette of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul serves families and individuals with anything from housing to transportation. The non-profit has also felt the effects with no mass services or collections and, without that help, it could be tough for some residents.

“Our concern is, going forward, that we will be able to relieve that fear for them and say we can help you out,” Jeanne Harper tells WFRV Local 5.

The non-profit says they anticipate a $20,000 shortfall and says a Stephenson National Bank and Trust grant will help them meet their anticipated financial needs.

From January 1 to April 20, officials say they served 242 families with more than $9,700 in rent assistance.

