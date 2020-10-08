FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Markesan superintendent, athletic director passes away after battling COVID-19

Coronavirus

MARKESAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Another Wisconsin educator has passed away after battling COVID-19.

According to the Trailways Conference Twitter account, Markesan School District Superintendent and Athletic Director Duane Bark passed away Wednesday night after a three month battle with COVID-19.

“Duane left an impact on me and many others and I will miss him greatly,” the tweet reads. “Please pray for his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in Hornet Nation.”

In September, Bay Port High School teacher Heidi Hussli passed away after a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19.

