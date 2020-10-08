Markesan superintendent, athletic director passes away after battling COVID-19

MARKESAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Another Wisconsin educator has passed away after battling COVID-19.

According to the Trailways Conference Twitter account, Markesan School District Superintendent and Athletic Director Duane Bark passed away Wednesday night after a three month battle with COVID-19.

Markesan superintendent and AD Duane Bark passed away tonight after a three month battle with COVID-19.



Duane left an impact on me and many others and I will miss him greatly.



Please pray for his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in Hornet Nation. — 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 (@TrailwaysConf) October 8, 2020

“Duane left an impact on me and many others and I will miss him greatly,” the tweet reads. “Please pray for his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in Hornet Nation.”

In September, Bay Port High School teacher Heidi Hussli passed away after a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19.

