Marquette delays classes, requires booster shots for students

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – In addition to pushing classes back one week, Marquette University announced that booster shots will be required for students, but only strongly recommended for faculty and staff.

According to Marquette University, there will be no classes the week of Jan. 17. Currently, the university says there are no plans to cancel Spring Break or Easter Break.

More information on how the class time for those four days will be shared in the future.

In addition to pushing classed back a week, the university announced that students will be required for students, but only ‘strongly recommended’ for faculty and staff. Proof of booster must be uploaded to the Marquette University Medical Clinic portal by Feb. 1 or based on eligibility by:

  • Six months after getting a second dose of the Moderna vaccine
  • Five months after getting a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine
  • Two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Those who do not comply will reportedly be subject to testing protocols. Those who have not provided proof of vaccination will be subject to more frequent testing.

Masks will continue to be required indoors on campus until further notice.

More information regarding the decision can be found on Marquette’s website.

