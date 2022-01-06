Marquette delays classes, requires booster shots for students

The Marquette University basketball court logo with the Big East logo behind it during a time out against Savannah State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, in Milwaukee. The seven Big East schools, including Marquette, that don’t play FBS football have decided to leave the conference and pursue a new basketball framework. The other schools are: Georgetown, St. John’s, Villanova, DePaul, Seton Hall and Providence. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – In addition to pushing classes back one week, Marquette University announced that booster shots will be required for students, but only strongly recommended for faculty and staff.

According to Marquette University, there will be no classes the week of Jan. 17. Currently, the university says there are no plans to cancel Spring Break or Easter Break.

More information on how the class time for those four days will be shared in the future.

In addition to pushing classed back a week, the university announced that students will be required for students, but only ‘strongly recommended’ for faculty and staff. Proof of booster must be uploaded to the Marquette University Medical Clinic portal by Feb. 1 or based on eligibility by:

Six months after getting a second dose of the Moderna vaccine

Five months after getting a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Those who do not comply will reportedly be subject to testing protocols. Those who have not provided proof of vaccination will be subject to more frequent testing.

Masks will continue to be required indoors on campus until further notice.

More information regarding the decision can be found on Marquette’s website.