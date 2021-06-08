Marquette to require student vaccinations

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marquette University will require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes this fall.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the university made the announcement on Monday. The school says students will need to get vaccinated by Aug. 1 to attend classes.

Marquette is the third private university in the state to mandate vaccinations for students. The University of Wisconsin System hasn’t mandated student vaccinations but UW-Madison officials are considering a vaccine requirement to live in its dorms.

More than 40,000 UW-Madison students and employees have been vaccinated so far.

Republican legislators held a hearing last week on a bill that would ban UW schools and state technical colleges from mandating vaccines or testing as a condition for being on campus.

