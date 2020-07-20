Mask mandate in effect now at Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Goodwill as COVID-19 crisis continues

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday, new rules about having everyone wear a face covering at retailers like Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Goodwill went in to effect.

Many of the customers who arrived to the Walmart location at 2292 Main Street in Green Bay, already had face masks on when they got to the entrance. People who did not have one, were reminded that they needed one, in order to enter the store. Associates have been placed at all entrances with free face masks for anyone who needs one. Stores will also be limited to a single entrance to effectively enforce the policy.

According to a recent media release, the decision comes due to about 65 percent of its “stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.” “To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

Local 5 spoke to some customers about the new rule. “Just help educate them and explain that you’re not wearing a mask for yourself, you’re wearing it for other people who don’t have a defense system,” said “Rih.” Kevena Marie Organ, said that she believes that face coverings are the right way to go, saying “I think that it’s a good thing. I think that everybody should follow the mandate.”

At Sam’s Clubs, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members, politely reminding them of our requirement to wear a face covering when shopping with us. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one or members can purchase masks in the club.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone,” the company says. “We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”

Customers at all Goodwill Store locations are also required to have a face covering while inside. Kathy VanMunn says that the response to the new rules have been positive. “It’s been good. I stood up at the front of the store when we opened this morning. Almost everyone who came in, had a mask on already. We did put that out on social media, in order to give everyone a heads up.”

