Mask requirement for Outagamie County goes into effect Thursday

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County Public Health Officer/Manager, Natalie Vandeveld, has announced she will be issuing a Local Public Health Order on Thursday.

According to a release, this order will start April 1 and will require face coverings in portions of Outagamie County that fall within the Jurisdiction of Outagamie County Public Health.

When it is issued, the order will take effect immediately in all areas of Outagamie County except the City of Appleton and the Oneida Nation, which have their own public health agencies. Under the order, health officials say everyone five years of age and older will be required to wear face-coverings when indoors or in enclosed spaces and around people who are not household members, with some limited exceptions.

Questions or comments regarding this order or its enforcement can be directed to the county’s public relations manager, Kim Sippola, at mask.inquiry@outagamie.org or by calling 1-888-820-7993.

