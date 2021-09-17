Mask requirement voted down for Brown County employees, buildings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a Wednesday night meeting regarding masking, there will be no required masking for Brown County employees or inside county-owned buildings.

According to multiple County Board Supervisors, the mask requirement was voted against with a 20-6 vote. Some supervisors said the mandate was too broad. Other supervisors had concerns regarding staffing.

Brown County will follow CDC guidelines, which at the moment recommends wearing masks but does not require it.

One other concern from supervisors was why they should require employees to wear a mask when the general public is not required to wear one in all buildings.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.