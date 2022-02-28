APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The general mask requirements and temperature testing in Outagamie County facilities have been lifted for employees and visitors.

According to county officials, this decision was made Monday, Feb. 28, to mirror the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent update with its guidance regarding recommendations for the universal use of face coverings.

Moreover, officials say this change does not apply to departments that have state/federally mandated mask requirements. They explain that those must remain in effect.

In addition to lifting requirements, the county is urging employees and visitors to continue social distancing when meeting in groups.

What was considered for the change

Outagamie County officials say the updated guidance considers factors, like an area’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and hospital capacity, rather than case rates alone before making the decision.

The Public Health Department reports it will continue to monitor these factors and will advise recommended adjustments to county policies as needed.

While this change means employees and visitors no longer need to wear masks in county facilities as a general expectation, county officials say they may need to adjust the approach in the future should conditions require it.

“I am grateful for the cooperation of our employees and the public who have helped us keep county facilities safe,” said Tom Nelson, the County Executive. “While we are certainly not out of the woods, we believe this is a prudent step forward. That said, we encourage vulnerable individuals to mask and for all to vaccinate and take appropriate steps to ensure their health and that of others.”

Health personnel reminds everyone to continue social distancing, stay home if you’re not feeling well, and wash your hands often.