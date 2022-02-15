OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another school district in Northeast Wisconsin has decided to make masks optional in their schools.

The Oshkosh Area School District has announced to make face coverings optional starting February 26. School officials say that COVID data shows a downward trend in cases and vaccines for children 5-years-old and older have been an increased mitigation effort.

While face masks will be optional for students, staff, and visitors, there are some mitigation measures that may be put in place:

Elementary school: If any classroom has one or more active COVID-19 case, face coverings will be required to be worn by students and staff in that impacted classroom for 10 calendar days. This will also be required for after school programs that have one or more active cases.

Middle and High school: If any middle or high school reaches a point where 2% or more of the student population have active COVID-19 cases, face coverings will be requird to be worn by everyone for 10 calendar days. That also includes extra-curriculars.

While face coverings will be optional, they will still be required while on district transportation, however, face coverings will be optional for Oshkosh Early Learning sites within the District but early learning classes in community centers will need to follow each site’s face covering policy.

If a high school reaches the 2% threshold for COVID-19 positive cases, face coverings will be required for athletes and the District will reinstate the Winter Sport protocol that requires weekly testing for unvaccinated athletes in order for them to not have to follow the latest face-covering requirement.

The Oshkosh Recreation Department programs will also make face coverings optional as of February 26.

On Monday night, the Green Bay Area School Board voted unanimously to make face coverings optional in their schools starting February 28.