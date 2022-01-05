Masks required at Neenah HS temporarily, urging precautions to slow COVID-19 spread

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – All students, staff, and visitors at Neenah High School will be required to wear masks during the school day for a select period of time.

According to a message from the Neenah Joint School District, masks are required from Thursday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 14.

District officials explain there will be no school on Monday, Jan. 17. The following Tuesday, they say masks will be optional – if cases decrease.

Jim Strick, a spokesperson for the Neenah School District, tells Local 5 – for nine of the 13 schools, 2% of students have tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, Strick explains that is why students are required to wear masks for the next 10 school days.

School district officials urge everyone to be extra careful are follow precautions to help reduce the spread in school and in homes.

As of Jan. 5, Strick says nine Neenah Schools will require masks and four will have masking as an option.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 data in the Neenah Joint School District, click here.