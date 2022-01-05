FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Masks required at Neenah HS temporarily, urging precautions to slow COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – All students, staff, and visitors at Neenah High School will be required to wear masks during the school day for a select period of time.

According to a message from the Neenah Joint School District, masks are required from Thursday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 14.

District officials explain there will be no school on Monday, Jan. 17. The following Tuesday, they say masks will be optional – if cases decrease.

Jim Strick, a spokesperson for the Neenah School District, tells Local 5 – for nine of the 13 schools, 2% of students have tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, Strick explains that is why students are required to wear masks for the next 10 school days.

School district officials urge everyone to be extra careful are follow precautions to help reduce the spread in school and in homes.

As of Jan. 5, Strick says nine Neenah Schools will require masks and four will have masking as an option.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 data in the Neenah Joint School District, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys basketball stays hot and takes down Kimberly in a thriller

Inside Skinny: Couple goes through 3 rental cars to make their first trip to Lambeau Field

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly