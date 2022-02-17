APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Area School District (AASD) is joining the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD) and Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) in updating their masking policies.

According to AASD, school board members met on Thursday morning and decided to make masking optional in school buildings beginning February 28.

Students will still be required to wear masks while on school buses.

AASD officials noted that students in kindergarten and early childhood will still be required to wear masks.

During the early morning meeting, Chuck Sepers of the Appleton Health Department shared, “It does appear things are moving in the right direction but we are not there yet this week but things are picking up and moving there pretty rapidly.”

Officials explained that if cases within the district rise above 2 percent the masking mandate will be reinstated.

Earlier in the week both GBAPSD and OASD removed their masking requirements. Starting February 26, OASD students will be able to choose if they mask up for class.

Shortly after, on Feb. 28 GBAPSD’s optional masking policy will take effect.