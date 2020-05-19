Mattel unveils special edition #ThankYouHeroes collection honoring frontline workers

(WFRV) – Mattel has unveiled a special edition #ThankYouHeroes collections from Fisher-Price, Mega Construx, Matchbox, and UNO to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. All net proceeds from the new line will go to #FirstRespondersFirst, according to the company.

Mattel says the line of collectibe action figures and Little People Community Champions honor the individuals leading the fight against coronavirus as well as the everyday heroes working to keep communities up and running. They add that the Fisher-Price collection is the first of several brand efforts from Mattel designed to support ‘today’s heroes.’

Fisher-Price’s #ThankYouHeroes assortment includes 16 different action figures featuring a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers. The brand is also introducing a special five-character Little People set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.

“#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders,” said Chuck Scothon, Senior Vice President of Fisher-Price and Global Head of Infant and Preschool, Mattel. “Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”

The #ThankYouHeroes line includes:

Matchbox #ThankYouHeroes Frontline Heroes Vehicles Gift Set – The set features seven die-cast vehicles including an ambulance, garbage truck, grocery delivery van, news helicopter, mobile hospital, package delivery van, and police car.

Two Mega Construx #ThankYouHeroes Building Sets – The first set features a police cruiser, delivery cart, and medical lab, along with five action figures comprised of a police officer, scientist, two EMTs, and an ambulance driver. The second set features a food delivery truck and kitchen, along with three action figures comprised of a firefighter, cook, and food delivery worker.

UNO #ThankYouHeroes Tin – The new UNO cards include Mattel’s iconic brands and characters as frontline and everyday heroes, including He-Man® as a grocery delivery worker and Barbie® as a scientist.

Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes assortment of 16 different action figures featuring a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers, as well as a special five-character Little People set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.

Barbie will be donating a doll – up to 30,000 – for each eligible career doll that was sold from May 14 to May 17 to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, benefiting the children of first responders.

Mattel has also made face shields and cloth face masks for medical professions during the pandemic.

#ThankYouHeroes will be available for pre-order starting today through May 31, 2020, at http://MattelPlayroom.com/ThankYouHeroes. Matchbox and Mega Construx products will retail at $20, with $15 from each sale being donated to #FirstRespondersFirst, and the UNO product retails for $10, with $8 from each sale being donated to #FirstRespondersFirst. Items are expected to ship to consumers by December 31, 2020.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5