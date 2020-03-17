1  of  42
Appleton Public Library Brown County Historical Society Chilton Public / Parochial Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Elkhart Lake -Glenbeulah School Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Howard Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Green Bay Elite Sports Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools New London School Dist. Oconto Falls Public Schools Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools Princeton Public and Parochial St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church-Appleton Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Valders Schools Wausaukee Schools Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions

Mayor Kaufert explains how Neenah has been handling the Coronavirus pandemic

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) The Coronavirus pandemic is causing issues across cities, states, the country and even the world. Neenah is one of many areas having to adjust with the times.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“Nothing’s the norm anymore,” said Mayor Dean Kaufert during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “The last few days have been full of meetings, trying to make sure that we’re implementing policies and changes that are going to protect the health and safety of our employees, of our residents. It’s changing every few hours.”

The city has been evaluating all their services to see what decisions need to be made moving forward.

“[We’re] trying to figure out essential services versus non-essential,” Kaufert said. “What do we absoluely have to do to provide our citizens. Police, fire, schedule changes. Now with the school’s closing, a lot of our employees are looking for daycare just like everybody else. Police officers, they have to go to work. We have to provide that necessary service along with firefighters.”

Kaufert went on to say that in the next 24 hours, City Hall may or may not close to the public, but they’ll still be in business.

“We’ll still be operating, we’ll still be working, we’ll still be answering the phones,” Kaufert said.

The spring election is coming up on April 7th, and Kaufert is concerned that the pandemic is going to have an impact.

“How are we going to handle that?’ Kaufert said. “How are we going to make sure that – during the election when thousands of people are coming to vote – how are we going to do some of those safe practices?”

Kaufert is recommending that residents head to https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ , or request an absentee ballot at City Hall to avoid being in crowded areas.

Kaufert added that the city is taking all necessary precautions recommended by the state, the CDC, and Winnebago County health officials.

